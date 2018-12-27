Malibu abode tied to Vancouver Canucks co-owner Roberto Aquilini sells for $11.75 million

Roberto Aquilini appears to have pulled up anchor in Malibu. A trust tied to the Canadian businessman and Vancouver Canucks co-owner has sold a home in the Carbon Beach area for $11.75 million, records show.
Set on 60 feet of beach frontage, the property takes in unobstructed ocean views from two levels.
A fountain courtyard fronts the modern residence, which opens to indoor-outdoor living spaces designed by interior designer Trip Haenisch. Within nearly 4,200 square feet of space are a step-down living room with a corner fireplace, a dining area and a chef’s kitchen. There’s also a library and a bar.
Through pocketing doors, the common area expands to a deck overlooking the ocean.
Walls of glass line the master suite, which has a sky-lit closet and a half-covered patio. There are four bedrooms and five bathrooms in all.
The house first hit the market in January for $13.595 million, records show.
Aquilini is a managing partner of Vancouver-based Aquilini Investment Groups. The investment firm is the parent company of the Canucks and their stadium. It also has divisions in real estate, green energy and agricultural-based businesses.
Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland held the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Sally Forster Jones of Compass represented the buyer.