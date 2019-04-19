Advertisement

NFL great Rod Woodson sells his home field in the Bay Area

By
Apr 19, 2019 | 8:05 AM
The two-story home holds 4,600 square feet of living spaces lined with hardwood, carpet and travertine. (Realtor.com)

Retired football player Rod Woodson has 11 Pro Bowls under his belt, a Super Bowl championship and now a home sale. He recently dealt his Pleasanton home for $2.075 million, or $75,000 less than his asking price.

He paid $1.6 million for the Bay Area property in 2004, just a year after retiring from a Hall of Fame NFL career, records show.

The two-story Traditional was built in 1998 and features travertine, hardwood and carpeted floors across approximately 4,600 square feet. A formal entry with wrought-iron accents and a sweeping staircase kicks off the floor plan.

Touches of stone and stained wood fill the living spaces, which include a two-story living room, dining area and center-island kitchen. The family room adds an oversized custom fireplace.

Vaulted ceilings top the spacious master suite, one of six bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Outside, a pergola expands to a fenced yard, and a resort-style swimming pool and spa sit adjacent.

Janna Chestnut of Alain Pinel Realtors held the listing. Satya Dasari of Keller Williams Realty Cupertino represented the buyer.

During his 17-year career, Woodson played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens, with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2001. His 32 fumble recoveries are the most ever by a defensive player, and he’s been elected into both the Pro Football and College Hall of Fame.

