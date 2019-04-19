NFL great Rod Woodson sells his home field in the Bay Area

Retired football player Rod Woodson has 11 Pro Bowls under his belt, a Super Bowl championship and now a home sale. He recently dealt his Pleasanton home for $2.075 million, or $75,000 less than his asking price.
He paid $1.6 million for the Bay Area property in 2004, just a year after retiring from a Hall of Fame NFL career, records show.
The two-story Traditional was built in 1998 and features travertine, hardwood and carpeted floors across approximately 4,600 square feet. A formal entry with wrought-iron accents and a sweeping staircase kicks off the floor plan.
Touches of stone and stained wood fill the living spaces, which include a two-story living room, dining area and center-island kitchen. The family room adds an oversized custom fireplace.
Vaulted ceilings top the spacious master suite, one of six bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
Outside, a pergola expands to a fenced yard, and a resort-style swimming pool and spa sit adjacent.
Janna Chestnut of Alain Pinel Realtors held the listing. Satya Dasari of Keller Williams Realty Cupertino represented the buyer.
During his 17-year career, Woodson played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens, with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2001. His 32 fumble recoveries are the most ever by a defensive player, and he’s been elected into both the Pro Football and College Hall of Fame.