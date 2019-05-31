NFL lineman Rodger Saffold lands a new home field in Encino

Rodger Saffold will be suiting up for the Tennessee Titans next season, but it appears he’s still keeping a foothold in his former city. The veteran offensive lineman, who previously spent nine seasons with the Rams, has bought a newly built home in Encino for $3.88 million.
Not publicly listed for sale, the Traditional-style two-story sits behind fences and gates on about a third of an acre. The mini-estate includes a sports court, a putting green and a swimming pool with a spa. A cabana with a changing room and a fireplace sits across from the pool.
Inside, some 5,900 square feet of gleaming interior features high ceilings with exposed beams, clapboard siding, wainscoting and white-painted brick. A glass-enclosed wine cellar sits off the formal dining room. In the kitchen, which opens to the family room, there are two broad islands.
A multiroom master suite with a private patio are among five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
The property, once the site of a 1950s ranch-style house, previously changed hands two years ago for $1.475 million, records show.
Saffold, who turns 31 next week, joined the Rams as a second-round draft pick in 2010 and appeared in 114 games with the team. In March, he reportedly agreed to a four-year, $44-million contract with Tennessee that included $22.5 million guaranteed.