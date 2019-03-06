Five-time NBA champ Ron Harper dishes his New Jersey estate

Retired basketball player Ron Harper, who won three NBA titles with the Bulls and two with the Lakers, has unloaded his New Jersey home for $1.485 million.
The Bergen County abode turned into a nice investment for Harper. Records show he shelled out $875,000 for the place in 2011 and remodeled it soon after.
About 30 miles from New York City, the two-story home opens through double doors to 5,100 square feet of hardwood-lined living spaces. The living room and sunken dining room share a dual-sided fireplace, and the adjacent kitchen adds custom cabinetry and a tiered quartz island.
Other main-level highlights include an office accessed by sliding barn doors and a covered deck off the living room.
Upstairs, the master suite offers dual closets and a Juliet balcony. There are four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in all.
Tall trees privatize the one-acre grounds, which have a swimming pool, patio and yard out back.
Ellen Horowytz of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty Franklin Lakes held the listing. Jeff Vander Molen of Terrie O’Connor Realtors Wyckoff represented the buyer.
Harper, 55, was drafted by the Cavaliers in the first round of the 1986 NBA draft and went on to play stints with the Clippers, Bulls and Lakers. Across 15 seasons, he averaged 13.8 points and 3.9 assists per game as a guard.