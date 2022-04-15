Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh sells Bay Area mansion for $11.78 million

Jim Harbaugh hasn’t coached the 49ers since 2014, but he’s still wrapping up business in the Bay Area. Records show he just sold his home in the affluent enclave of Atherton for $11.78 million.

Harbaugh, who played football at nearby Palo Alto High School in the 1980s, nearly doubled his money on the property. He paid $6.3 million for it in 2012 following the first of his four seasons as head coach of the 49ers before joining the Michigan Wolverines in 2014. He has been shopping the home around for $13 million since last year.

The gated estate spans 1.3 acres in Atherton, a town that consistently ranks as one of the priciest areas in the country and houses tech moguls and athletes such as Stephen Curry and Jerry Rice. It comes with a main house and guesthouse that combine for five bedrooms and eight bathrooms across 8,500 square feet.

1 / 7 The exterior. (Zachary Kinovsky) 2 / 7 The living room. (Zachary Kinovsky) 3 / 7 The dining area. (Zachary Kinovsky) 4 / 7 The guesthouse. (Zachary Kinovsky) 5 / 7 The pool. (Zachary Kinovsky) 6 / 7 The backyard. (Zachary Kinovsky) 7 / 7 Aerial view of the home. (Zachary Kinovsky)

Lush landscaping and a sloping roofline touch up the exterior, and inside, beamed ceilings and hardwood floors sandwich bright living spaces. Stone fireplaces anchor the office and living room, which opens outside through sliding glass doors.

Advertisement

Out back, a trellis-topped patio leads to a kidney-shaped swimming pool with a diving board. The palm-topped grounds also add a playground, outdoor kitchen and horseshoe pitch.

Harbaugh, 58, played quarterback for the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens and San Diego Chargers during a 14-year NFL career before turning to coaching, leading the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, where the team lost to the Baltimore Ravens. He currently coaches the Michigan Wolverines, where he played college football and was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

The DeLeon Team of DeLeon Realty held the listing. Billy McNair of Compass represented the buyer.