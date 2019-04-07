Former Rocket Ryan Anderson puts Houston condo in play at $3 million

NBA player Ryan Anderson hasn’t donned a Rockets jersey since last year, but he’s still looking to wrap up some business in Houston. His high-rise condominium is up for sale at $2.95 million, records show. Alternatively, it can be leased for $16,000 a month.
The veteran forward bought the place in 2016, a few months after joining the Rockets on a four-year, $80-million deal, records show.
Measuring 4,540 square feet, the condo unit is decked out in modern décor. Highlights come in the living room, which combines curved walls with floor-to-ceiling windows. Dark hardwood floors, textured accent tiles and spherical chandeliers create visual contrast against the white-walled living space.
Other sleek spaces include a kitchen with a massive center island and a spacious dining area that expands to a turf balcony overlooking the city.
The master suite, one of three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, adds a turf balcony of its own, as well as art lighting, surround-sound speakers and remote-controlled blinds. The marble-filled bathroom holds an oversized shower and freestanding tub.
The unit, located on the 19th floor of a 30-story building, also includes three parking spaces.
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes of Compass holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Anderson, 30, spent two years at UC Berkeley before being drafted by the Nets in 2008. The Sacramento native was named the league’s Most Improved Player in 2012 and has played for the Magic, Pelicans, Rockets, Suns and Heat during his career.