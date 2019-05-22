‘Suits’ star Sarah Rafferty gets her price and more for West Hollywood home

Sarah Rafferty, known for her role as Donna Paulsen on the legal drama “Suits,” has cut a deal in West Hollywood, selling her home of more than a decade for $2.46 million. That’s $110,000 more than the asking price, records show.
Obscured from the street by hedges and gates, the 1950s Spanish-style bungalow has been reimagined as a California contemporary. Blond hardwood floors and white-painted walls soften the interiors, while skylights and picture windows bring in natural light. The chef’s kitchen can handle a crowd with a wide island/bar and bi-folding doors that open to a deck.
The single-story floor plan also includes a garden-view dining room, a living room with a fireplace, a family room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. A detached studio has an additional living area and bathroom.
Outside, a tiled waterfall feature creates a backdrop for a swimmer’s pool and spa. A conversation area, fire features, tall palms and landscaping fill out the grounds.
The property hit the market in March and had an offer in hand in about two weeks, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Rafferty, 46, bought the home in 2006 for $1.787 million, public records show.
The actress has credits that include “Law & Order,” “Bones,” “CSI: Miami” and “Brothers & Sisters.” Three years ago, she starred in the Hallmark television movie “All Things Valentine.”
Alejandro Lombardo and Roberto Seixas of Keller Williams Realty, Downtown Los Angeles, were the listing agents. Tracy Bunetta of Compass represented the buyer.