Youtuber Shane Dawson signs off in Studio City

YouTube personality Shane Dawson has ended his stay in Studio City, selling his home of four years for a little over $2 million. That’s about $300,000 more than what the Spanish-style home listed for in March, records show.
The two-story house, built in 1953, sits behind gates and is tucked into a hillside lot of more than half an acre.
Within more than 2,200 square feet of living space are three bedrooms, a skylight-topped dining room and a living room with bands of picture windows. An updated kitchen and breakfast area take in garden views.
Outside, a Saltillo-tiled patio surrounds a renovated swimming pool with a raised spa. A built-in barbecue, lush landscaping and lawn fill out the grounds. Tree-top and canyon views abound.
Allison Dubois of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was the listing agent, according to the Muliple Listing Service. Jon Grauman of the Agency represented the buyer.
Since joining YouTube a decade ago, Dawson has amassed more than 22 million subscribers and billions of views on the video-sharing platform.
In addition to video creation, the 30-year-old has written two books, “I Hate Myselfie” and “It Gets Worse: A Collection of Essays,” both of which were New York Times bestsellers.