‘Divorce’ creator Sharon Horgan finds a match in Hollywood Hills

Irish actress and writer Sharon Horgan is just the latest buyer to add to the celebrity pedigree of a home in Hollywood Hills. The 1953 house, which she bought for about $1.737 million, was once owned by Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante and in the late 1990s was leased by actor Norman Reedus and filmmaker Jonathan Silver.
Set beneath the Hollywood sign, the one-story house features the requisite glass walls and vaulted ceilings that distinguish the Midcentury Modern style. Clerestory windows and skylights brighten the 1,437-square-foot open floor plan.
There’s an indoor-outdoor dining room, a living room with a stone fireplace, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. A circular, sliding wood door enters the tiled master suite.
The backyard is set up for entertaining with a swimming pool, a fire pit and a tiled patio. Views take in canyon scenery, the cityscape and the mountains.
Horgan, 48, is the creator of the HBO series “Divorce.” Her acting credits include such shows as the British sitcoms “Catastrophe” and “Women on the Verge.”
Markus Canter and Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties were the listing agents. Nazak Nowtash of Compass represented Horgan, the Multiple Listing Service shows.