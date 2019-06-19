Encino home was once a roost for ‘Partridge Family’ star Shirley Jones

An Encino home once owned by actress Shirley Jones and her late husband, actor-comedian Marty Ingels, is for sale at $4.195 million.
The contemporary-vibe home, built in 1957 and remodeled in 2017, sits behind gates at the end of a long driveway. Inside, features include an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, skylights and three fireplaces. Bi-folding doors off the common rooms open to a covered patio.
A massive six-burner double stove anchors the chef’s kitchen, which has an island and a breakfast bar. The 5,940-square-foot house also has five bedrooms and six bathrooms including a master suite with a walk-in closet and a soaking tub.
The nearly three-quarter-acre lot contains a swimming pool and spa, two courtyards, ponds and waterfall features. A trellis-topped barbecue island sits near the pool area.
Jones, 85, is a singer and actress known for roles in classic movie musicals “Oklahoma!” and “The Music Man” as well as the TV show “The Partridge Family.” A long list of credits for Ingels, who died in 2015 at 79, includes voicing the title character on the Hanna-Barbera cartoon “Pac-Man.”
Their ownership of the property spanned more than a decade, beginning in the early 2000s, records show.
Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency and Shaye Sullwold of the Cosmopolitan Group hold the listing.