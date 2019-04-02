Beverly Hills haunt of ‘Good Wife’ writer-producer Ted Humphrey comes to market

Writer-producer Ted Humphrey, whose credits include “The Good Wife” and “The Unit,” is ready to relinquish his Beverly Hills home of seven years. The private retreat is up for grabs at $2.989 million.
That’s about $1.15 million more than he paid for it in 2012, records show.
Tucked behind gates and foliage on a quarter-acre, the 1960s residence got some work done during Humphrey’s stay. Oak floors and recessed art lighting breathe life into the interior, which offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms across 3,101 square feet.
A three-sided fireplace anchors a step-down living room adjoined by a formal dining room. Farther in, a remodeled kitchens adds custom cabinetry, built-in booth seating and a wine cooler.
Upstairs, the master suite expands to a private balcony, and its bathroom takes in leafy views through bay windows. An office and two-car garage used as a gym fill out the rest of the floor plan.
A covered patio lines the home’s backside, opening up to a private landscaped backyard with a swimming pool, spa and fire pit.
In addition, a detached studio with wood walls, beamed ceilings and built-ins adds 100 square feet of flexible living space.
Jeff Yarbrough of Keller Williams Beverly Hills holds the listing.
In addition to “The Good Wife,” Humphrey has produced and written for the crime dramas “Shark,” “Incorporated” and more recently, “Wisdom of the Crowd.”