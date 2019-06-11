Basketball’s Tiago Splitter looks to unload Malibu retreat

After two years of ownership, retired NBA player Tiago Splitter is eyeing a breakaway from his Malibu home. The ocean-view residence is up for grabs at $4.6 million, records show.
Splitter has put in some work since 2017, taking out the ribboned marble floors and swapping dark shades of hardwood floors for lighter ones. Outside, brickwork around the swimming pool has been removed for a cleaner feel.
What’s left is a whitewashed interior brightened by clerestories and walls of glass. The open floor plan boasts a great room under sloped ceilings, a chandelier-topped dining area and a sleek center-island kitchen. A cozy breakfast nook adds built-in booth seating.
The master suite, complete with an office, takes in ocean views through picture windows. It’s one of four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 4,142 square feet.
Outdoor features include a sky-lit covered patio that expands to the swimming pool and raised spa. Past that, there’s a small swath of lawn.
The property was previously up for lease a year ago for $15,000 a month, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Brian Goldberg of Pinnacle Estate Properties and Aaron Kirman of Compass hold the listing.
Splitter, 34, spent five seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, with whom he won a championship in 2014. He also played stints with the Hawks and 76ers before retiring in 2018 and joining the Nets as a scout.