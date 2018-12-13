Advertisement

Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge sells Del Mar home for $3.8 million

Dec 13, 2018 | 2:10 PM
Lead singer Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 performs at the Virgin Mobile FreeFest on Aug. 30, 2009, in Columbia, Md. (Brendan Hoffman / Getty Images)

Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 fame has sold his Del Mar home of eight years for $3.8 million, records show.

The cozy spread is described in the listing as “contemporary-organic” and incorporates Midcentury Modern-style elements and walls of glass that seem to bring the outdoor scenery inside.

The two-story living room has a rock-finished fireplace and takes in views of the turf-covered yard, patios and gardens. A dining room, an office/den, a family room and a center-island kitchen overlook the living room from the second level.

Some 2,800 square feet of living space feature herringbone wood floors, beamed ceilings and custom steel-frame doors. There are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Outside, there’s a fireplace, a tiled spa and a half-pipe ramp for skateboarding.

DeLonge is a co-founder and original member of Blink-182, which formed in the early 1990s. The alternative rock group has hits that include “All the Small Things,” “Dammit” and “What’s My Age Again?”

The 43-year-old vocalist-guitarist left the group three years ago in what fellow bandmate Mark Hoppus described as a “friendly divorce.” He is currently working on a new album with the rock band Angels & Airwaves.

The property was most recently listed at $3.995 million, records show.

Laura Barry of Barry Estates was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Shawn Hethcock of Willis Allen Real Estate represented the buyer.

