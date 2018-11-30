Actress Tricia Helfer sells snazzy home in BHPO for $5.4 million

The marital home of Tricia Helfer, the actress of “Lucifer” and “Battlestar Galactica” fame, and attorney Jonathan Marshall has sold for $5.4 million.
Set on a roomy half-acre in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, the contemporary-style house has about 5,500 square feet of interior space, high ceilings and walls of windows that bring in the views.
A step-up dining room, a living room with a wet bar and an office are among the common rooms. Chrome tile work creates visual interest in the kitchen, which has a center island. The master suite — one of five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms — has a fireplace and a separate sitting room.
Outside, a conversation pit and sports bar create space for entertaining. The fenced and terraced grounds also hold a swimming pool and spa, an outdoor shower and a bocce ball court.
The home, built in 1984, originally hit the market in March for $6.195 million. More recently, it had been listed for $5.495 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Ari Afshar and Samantha Nugent of Compass were the listing agents. Kathryn Shafer of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.
Helfer, 44, has scores of television credits that include “Tron: Uprising,” “Killer Women” and “Powers.” Last year, she appeared in the made-for-TV movie “Sun, Sand & Romance.”
She and her husband bought the home seven years ago for $2.9 million, records show. The couple are currently in the process of divorcing.