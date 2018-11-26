Dramatic Tudor Revival mansion in Fremont Place comes up for sale

In Fremont Place, a historic neighborhood in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles, a Tudor Revival-style mansion designed by architect M.L. Barker is for sale at $6.99 million.
The brick and half-timbered residence, built in 1929, evokes a church with its dramatic front façade, which is no surprise considering Barker’s other works. The architect, who was a partner of G. Lawrence Ott, also designed the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills and St. Anthony Church in Long Beach, among others.
A brick paver driveway approaches the front of the house, which sits on three-quarters of an acre. Through a double-door entry, the foyer offers an expansive stained-glass window and parquet wood floors.
The formal living room draws the eye from there, complete with decorative plaster ceilings, paneled walls, leaded windows and a fireplace with a hand-carved mantle. The main level also holds a formal dining room, an updated kitchen, a family room with built-ins, a brick-lined sun room and a breakfast nook with bow windows.
In 6,942 square feet of interior, there are six bedrooms and five bathrooms, including a master suite with a lounge under a rounded ceiling.
Outside, hedges and landscaping flank a long swimming pool and spa. A brick patio completes the scene.
Sue Carr and Anne Loveland of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.