‘Gotti’ producer Vance Owen sends modern Bird Streets nest to market

B-movie producer Vance Owen — who has racked up 28 film credits in the last decade, including the 2018 biographical crime thriller “Gotti” — is ready to give up his perch in the Bird Streets of the Hollywood Hills.
The sleek three-story home on Warbler Way is on the market for $4.995 million, records show. That’s about $1.8 million more than what Vance paid in 2007 when he bought the home from daytime talk show host Dr. Phil.
Boasting sweeping city views and modern style, the house packs plenty of highlights into 3,100 square feet. Mingling with Italian tile and whitewashed finishes are a sky-lit atrium, a foyer with a fountain and a three-story wall of glass.
The bottom level holds a living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, an indoor-outdoor dining area and a kitchen with floating shelves.
Bedrooms occupy the top two levels, including a master suite with a private balcony. In total, there are three bedrooms and four bathrooms.
The back patio is divided into two halves. One holds a lounge and dining area, and the other has an infinity-edge pool and spa. Both boast views of the city, canyon and ocean.
Sally Forster Jones and Myles Lewis of Compass hold the listing.
Owen began producing films in 2006, starting with a string of Spanish-language dramas before moving into the action genre a few years later. His recent credits include “Backtrace” with Sylvester Stallone,” “Reprisal” with Bruce Willis and “Arsenal” with Nicolas Cage.
He also works as a personal injury attorney.