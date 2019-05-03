Vince Vaughn’s former Spanish Colonial in Los Feliz lists with a new look

This Spanish Colonial has seen plenty of action since it was built in 1930. In addition to counting actor Vince Vaughn and screenwriter René Echevarria among its former owners, the stylish estate recently underwent a dramatic remodel.
Now it’s on the market for $6.987 million.
Spanning three-quarters of an acre in Los Feliz Oaks, the property is currently owned by a limited liability company linked to novelist Lydia Fitzpatrick, wardrobe stylist Erica Maslow and her husband, screenwriter Renny Maslow.
A host of highlights fill out the gated grounds. There’s a 4,000-square-foot home with Spanish vibes, an artist’s cabin with a koi pond, a guest casita and a swimming pool and spa.
An arched front door accesses the tile foyer, and further in, wood beams top a bright living room with a fireplace.
The remodel is most apparent in the kitchen, which surrounds a butcher-block island with forest green cabinetry and white subway tile. Elsewhere, there’s a breakfast nook, dining room and a second-story art studio with a balcony.
The master suite, one of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, adds a balcony as well. The space overlooks the landscaped grounds complete with a trellis-topped patio, dining area and fireplace.
Richard Yohon of Sotheby’s International Realty and Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand & Associates hold the listing.
Vaughn, 49, found fame after starring in the 1996 film “Swingers,” and his memorable roles since include “Old School,” “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” and “Wedding Crashers.” In 2015, he starred alongside Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams in the second season of HBO’s “True Detective.”
Three years ago, he sold a Colonial-style home in La Cañada Flintridge for $4.8 million. In 2018, he dealt an income property in Hollywood Hills West for $2.46 million.