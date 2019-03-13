Willie McCovey’s Northen California home sells for $4.2 million

Call it one last hit for Willie McCovey. The longtime Woodside, Calif., home of the late San Francisco Giants slugger has sold for $4.2 million, or $250,000 more than the asking price, records show.
Oriented to the northeast, the 3,810-square-foot house features high ceilings, exposed beams and picture windows that bring city views inside. A step-down living room with a marble fireplace, a dining room, a billiard’s room, three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms are among the living spaces.
The house, built in 1976, sits on slightly more than an acre and has a circular patio that sits above the swimming pool and spa. Mature trees, hedges and lawn fill out the yard.
McCovey, who died last year at 80, was a six-time All-Star and three-time home run champion during a baseball career that spanned two decades. In 1986, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.
He bought the property in the 1970s for $38,500, records show. Over the last 30 days, based on three sales, the median sales price for homes in Woodside was $3.95 million, up 56.4% compared with the previous year, according to Redfin.
Tom LeMieux and Jennifer Bitter of Compass were the listing agents. Sam Anagnostou of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.