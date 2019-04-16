Zoltan Pali-designed home in Larchmont Village seeks $3 million

In the Larchmont Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, a modern-style home designed by noted architect Zoltan Pali has come up for sale at $3 million.
High ceilings, broad gallery walls and polished concrete floors are among architectural features of the two-story house, built in 2003. Custom windows and floor-to-ceiling glass doors take in courtyard views.
About 3,000 square feet of white-walled living space holds an open-plan kitchen with two center islands, a living room with fireplace and a media room. The common areas were designed to connect with outdoor living spaces, which include sunken patios, a fire pit and garden beds.
The home’s two bedrooms lie on the second level and include a master suite with a fireplace. Two bathrooms and a powder room complete the floor plan.
Aaron Kirman of Compass holds the listing.
Pali is the founder and design principal of Los Angeles-based architecture firm SPF:a. Among his projects are renovations of the Getty Villa in Malibu, the Greek Theatre in Griffith Park and the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. He is currently collaborating on a film museum for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.
On the residential side, an unusual three-winged, propeller-shaped home designed by Pali hit the market in Bel-Air late last year at $56 million.