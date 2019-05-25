Hallmark star Chris McNally heeds the call of off-the-grid leisure

It was in Big Bear — the coyotes were howling, which the dogs had never heard before, and they were pretty stressed about it. They were on guard for a couple of minutes, but then the exhaustion of the day took over and both of them curled up on blankets and pillows and fell asleep. It was super cute. Then my girlfriend and I sat out on the front of the tent like it's a porch. The stars were visible and beautiful, so we just pulled the tent fly back, hung out and had a glass of wine. It was so peaceful, sitting out with our legs dangling like we're on our own little porch on top of the car, with these two bundled up fast asleep. It was the best.