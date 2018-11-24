Home of the Week: Spanish gem in Beverly Hills reflects its 1920s roots

Colorful tile risers, arched doorways and plaster walls underscore the early Spanish roots of this Roy Seldon Price design in Beverly Hills.
Built in 1926, the walled and gated estate has been restored and updated while retaining many of its original design features and period details. A meditation room, which sits among gardens across from the main house, offers space for reflecting on a bygone age.
The details
Location: 911 N. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210
Asking price: $13.498 million
Built: 1926
Living area: 6,392 square feet, six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
Lot size: 0.4 of an acre
Features: Tile and hardwood floors; vaulted ceilings; exposed beams; two fireplaces; chef’s kitchen with butler’s pantry; formal dining room; library; master suite with sitting room; staff quarters; wine cellar and tasting room; meditation room; formal gardens; guest house
About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $4.675 million, a 14.6% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Jack Friedkin and Leonard Rabinowitz, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 552-8200
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.