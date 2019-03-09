Home of the Week: In Encino, a feature-filled backyard is a cut above the rest

Dramatic design details and flourishes abound at this newly built home in Encino but nowhere more so than in a feature-filled backyard. Designed to pack in the amenities, the fun begins with a massive patio that holds an outdoor kitchen, a lounge and a zero-edge swimming pool. The 1,000-square-foot space was cleverly engineered so that it sits raised above a lower yard containing a putting green, a basketball half-court and a two-story guest house.