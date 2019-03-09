Advertisement

Home of the Week: In Encino, a feature-filled backyard is a cut above the rest

Mar 09, 2019 | 5:00 AM

Dramatic design details and flourishes abound at this newly built home in Encino but nowhere more so than in a feature-filled backyard. Designed to pack in the amenities, the fun begins with a massive patio that holds an outdoor kitchen, a lounge and a zero-edge swimming pool. The 1,000-square-foot space was cleverly engineered so that it sits raised above a lower yard containing a putting green, a basketball half-court and a two-story guest house.

The details

Location: 4379 Firmament Ave., Encino, 91436

Asking price: $7.795 million

Built: 2019

Living area: 10,200 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Lot size: 0.5 acres

Features: Raised ceilings; designer light fixtures; custom stone wall; dual-island kitchen; multi-room master retreat; 1,000-square-foot patio; zero-edge swimming pool with waterfall feature; 1,200-square-foot guest house; putting green; basketball court

About the area: In the 91436 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $2.085 million, a 14.2% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Dennis Chernov; Keller Williams Realty; (818) 432-1524

