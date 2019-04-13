Home of the Week: Ultra-modern showcase keeps it green in Brentwood

From the outside, this ultra-modern home in Brentwood unfolds in layers, with sleek geometric lines and countered shapes rising and falling across its landscape. The Z-shaped layout, which spans multiple levels, was designed to maximize the privacy of the rooms while bringing in light and expansive views. Forward-thinking features such as geothermal heating and cooling and a solar-powered ion swimming pool lessen the home’s energy footprint.
The details
Location: 314 N. Barrington Ave., Los Angeles, 90049
Asking price: $21.5 million
Year built: 2014
Architect: Eric Rosen
Living area: 8,497 square feet, eight bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms
Lot size: 0.83 acres
Features: Imported marble slabs, floor-to-ceiling windows; honeycomb radiant-heated floors; Fleetwood pocket doors; open-plan living and dining room with bar; chef’s kitchen; home theater; wine cellar; terraced gardens; living rooftops; swimming pool; sports court
About the area: In the 90049 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $3.4 million, a 19.7% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Todd Nathanson, Sotheby’s International Realty, (310) 748-5423
