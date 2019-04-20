Home of the Week: A Columbia Square penthouse dressed to the nines

Textured wall coverings and neutral colors bring a sophisticated tone to this penthouse in the heart of Hollywood. The sleek unit — with views of the Hollywood sign and furnishings curated by designer Kelly Wearstler — sits atop Columbia Square Living, a high-end high-rise that is part of the mixed-use campus around the historic former CBS headquarters.
The details
Location: 1550 N. El Centro Ave., Penthouse 1, Los Angeles, 90028
Asking price: $30,000 a month
Interior design: Kelly Wearstler
Living area: 2,405 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms
Features: Custom wall coverings; floor-to-ceiling windows; white oak hardwood floors; custom furniture; open-concept floor plan; chef’s kitchen with built-in wood cabinetry; master suite with soaking tub
Building amenities: 24-hour concierge; security; fitness center; rooftop swimming pool; rooftop restaurant; complimentary bicycles and bike lockers; dog run
About the area: In the 90028 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for condominiums in February was $980,000, a 34.2% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Nick Williams, Columbia Square, (323) 465-7767
