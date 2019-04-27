Home of the Week: A Beverly Hills Tudor with a marquee of former star owners

Past owners of this grand Tudor in Beverly Hills read like a “who’s who” of stars and moguls, beginning with actors Fredric March and Florence Eldridge, for whom the 1930s home was originally built.
The cachet continued through the decades when the acre-plus estate was owned by Vanderbilt scion Shirley Burden and, later, business titan Wallace Annenberg. During the early 2000s, it was home to former “it” couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, who added a private screening room to the 12,000-square-foot house.
The details
Location: 1026 Ridgedale Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210
Asking price: $56 million
Year built: 1934
Architect: Wallace Neff
Living area: 12,000 square feet, five bedrooms, 12 bathrooms
Lot size: 1.16 acres
Features: Half-timber details; stone finishes; custom French doors; vaulted ceilings; grand living room with floor-to-ceiling fireplace; formal dining room with fireplace; chef’s kitchen; breakfast nook with fireplace; pub room/bar; home theater; swimming pool; tennis court with pavilion; two-story guesthouse
About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $6.436 million, a 13.9% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Susan Smith, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 415-5175
