Home of the Week: A Midcentury outlier in San Marino

This Midcentury home in the heart of San Marino is something of an anomaly for an area known for its grand Spanish and traditional-style estates.
Upgraded and remodeled, the 1950s home retains its modernist qualities. Clean lines, vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and light-filled living spaces are among details of note. Rooms set in a U-shaped design open directly to a swimming pool and Ipe wood decking for entertaining outdoors.
The details
Location: 880 Canterbury Road, San Marino, 91108
Asking price: $3.995 million
Year built: 1951
Living area: 3,940 square feet, four bedrooms, four bathrooms
Lot size: 0.56 of an acre
Features: Oversize glass sliding doors; vaulted ceilings with exposed beams; living room with wall fireplace; formal dining room; chef’s kitchen with center island; office/den; outdoor kitchen; outdoor fireplace; Ipe wood decking; front and rear lawns; swimming pool and spa
About the area: In the 91108 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $2.525 million, a 43.5% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Brent Chang, Compass, (626) 487-8100
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.