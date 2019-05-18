Home of the Week: A rural vibe in Santa Ynez

Nestled in a bucolic canyon surrounded by rolling slopes, this sprawling ranch in Santa Ynez was once part of a Mexican land grant given to former Sgt. Octaviano Gutierrez in the early 1800s. Originally more than 13,000 acres, the rancho known as La Laguna has since been divided and subdivided and now measures about a third of its original size.
A long, meandering driveway leads past mature trees and grassy fields to reach the Spanish Colonial-inspired main house. Built in 2007, the stately residence was designed so the rooms look out onto a central courtyard with a fountain. A guesthouse, a tennis court, a workout studio, a helipad and equestrian facilities are among other structures found on the estate.
The details
Location: 3420 Brinkerhoff Ave., Santa Ynez, 93460
Asking price: $36 million
Year built: 2007
Architect: David L. Leavengood
Living area: 13,438 square feet, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms
Lot size: 4,674.33 acres
Features: Vaulted ceilings; exposed beams; Spanish-style barn doors; wine cellar; library; movie theater; master suite with dual bathrooms; three-bedroom guesthouse; workman’s garage; 10,000-square-foot barn; grazing paddocks; oversized arena; watering pools; work studio; tennis court; two private wells and water cisterns; helipad
About the area: In the 93460 ZIP Code, based on 3 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $1.5 million, a 91.7% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: The Easter Team and Kerry Mormann; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties; (805) 570-0403
