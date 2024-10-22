Advertisement
(Brave & Maiden Estate; Santa Ynez General; Crown Point; Baker’s Table; Carter Hiyama / The Victor; Bri Burkett)

Travel & Experiences

Homey yet sophisticated, Santa Ynez is the rural paradise you’ve never heard of

By Justin Goldman
Before the classic 2004 film “Sideways” made the Santa Ynez Valley the Central Coast’s wine capital, these rolling hills were very much horse and cowboy country. Nowhere is that legacy more apparent than in the township of Santa Ynez, an unincorporated community that’s home to both a tiny village lined with Old West-style buildings and to the hills around Happy Canyon, which are dotted not only with world-class vineyards, but also with ranches and polo clubs.

This area was originally home to the Chumash people (whose presence is most evident today at the Chumash Casino Resort, just outside downtown), then to Spanish missionaries and Mexican ranchers who took possession of large swathes of land after the missions were secularized. (The name of the valley and the town are derived from the old Santa Inés Mission.) Santa Ynez’s modern era began in 1882, when Bishop Francis Mora began selling what were essentially buy-one-get-one-free lots in a settlement amid the ranches. The town experienced a brief boom in the 1880s, but the Southern Pacific Railroad’s decision not to build a line through the valley put the kibosh on further urbanization.

So, Santa Ynez stayed mostly sleepy, even when compared to the rest of the valley. When I was a student at UC Santa Barbara, back in the early 2000s, we would go to Solvang to see the Danish architecture, or Los Olivos to visit a winery, but Santa Ynez’s only big draw was that casino. (Area residents from that time will surely remember the jingle: “Chumash Casino — bringing out the winner in you.”) Even in the two decades since the “Sideways” boom began, the town hasn’t experienced quite the same level of glow-up as its neighbors. Yes, a few of those Old West storefronts might house high-end restaurants and boutiques, and some of the area’s most interesting vineyards grow in the hills, but if you Google “Santa Ynez,” the second line after the population (4,716) on the search engine’s “About” summary is the name of the local high school football coach.

As you walk past the shops on Sagunto Street, you’d be forgiven for thinking you hear your spurs jangling. You’d also be forgiven for thinking that this is the perfect country escape, with plenty of quiet, gorgeous golden hills all around, and just the right balance of kitsch and treat-yourself luxury.

Baker's Table
(Baker’s Table)

Grab a coffee and a croissant at the Baker’s Table

Santa Barbara County Café
By Justin Goldman
Pastry chef and longtime Santa Ynez resident Amy Dixon opened this charming café on Sagunto Street in 2012, and it has been a local favorite for breakfasts, baked goods, coffee and tea ever since. Dixon emphasizes local and organic ingredients in her creations, which include excellent hand-rolled croissants, kouign-amann, cream-stuffed cruffins and sourdough bread, as well as quiches, omelets, panini and tartines, the availability of which are listed on the chalkboard behind the counter. Caffeine comes in the form of fair-trade coffee from Green Star Coffee in Goleta and artisanal whole-leaf teas from Mighty Leaf. The space is cute and comfortable, with a Western-style storefront and Spanish-tiled roof outside and a bright, airy interior with seating that would be plentiful if the place wasn’t so clearly beloved by the community here. Like so many of the best spots in the valley, it feels like a seamless blend of the Old West and old Europe.
La Herradura in Santa Ynez.
(Mike Larson Media)

Learn to play the 'sport of kings' at La Herradura Polo Club

Santa Barbara County Sports Venue
By Justin Goldman
Some have called Guillermo “Memo” Gracida Jr. “the Michael Jordan of polo,” and horse lovers and curious sports enthusiasts can learn to play “the sport of kings” at his estate just a couple of miles outside town. The Mexico City–born Gracida holds the records for most U.S. Open Championship victories (16) and consecutive professional seasons with double-digit goals (21), and in 2017, he and his wife, Meghan, established La Herradura. The grounds are idyllic, thanks to the many horses and the immaculately maintained grounds that seem to sprawl for miles. An outdoor polo field measures 300 yards by 160 yards, making it the largest playing field in any sport — which gives newbies plenty of room to chase after their waywardly struck balls. Some familiarity with horseback riding is a plus, but the instructors, which include pro and former pro players, can tailor sessions to the most novice of experience levels. (I’ve been on a horse maybe twice in my adult life, and I was able to whack a ball along the grass, albeit at a walking pace.) Group and private lessons are available, as are clinics and competitive leagues. No matter which you choose, you’ll get to take home at least one fun souvenir: A picture of yourself with your riding boots, helmet and mallet.
The Victor, Santa Ynez.
(Carter Hiyama / The Victor)

Have a celebratory drink by the fireplace at the Victor

Santa Barbara County Dine In
By Justin Goldman
While it’s located on the grounds of the Genevieve, the Victor, which opened earlier this year, has a more contemporary wine country look — a little more prefab than prewar. Still, there’s plenty of patio dining space, a big fireplace and a homey mix of portraits and irreverent paintings on the walls. Prep for your day of wine tasting with brunch, which features classics such as bananas Foster French toast, huevos rancheros with pinquito beans and an eye-catching burger. The dinner menu, meanwhile, takes advantage of a Josper charcoal oven shipped over from Barcelona to grill up Santa Maria tri-tip, 30-ounce dry-aged rib eyes, cedar plank salmon and more. Tell the waitstaff it’s your birthday (even if it’s not), and you might get a dessert decorated with a “candle” that more closely resembles a road flare. Don’t try to blow it out!
The Genevieve
(The Genevieve)

Find vintage charm at the Genevieve boutique hotel

Santa Barbara County Historic Hotel
By Justin Goldman
The Santa Ynez Inn had long been one of the highest-rated hotels in the area, but last year it reopened as the Genevieve, following a renovation and rebranding. The 20-room boutique property retains its vintage charm, with a design that draws on Victorian architecture while also offering hints of a California farmhouse vibe (see: the barn doors on the Coach House). While the amenities lean toward adults, with perks such as a complimentary wine happy hour, a whiskey library and a “Press for Champagne” button at the front desk, there are also plenty of nice elements for families: complimentary cruiser bikes, a candy station in the lobby and firepits in the garden. But vino is always top of mind at the Genevieve: the hotel offers guests a wine tasting passport that will help aspiring oenophiles find their way around the valley’s vineyards, as well as a day spa, an outdoor hot tub and a dry sauna to help them sweat out the damage the next day.
Crown Point Vineyards
(Lauren Maeve McIntire)

Sip 'coastal' Cabernet Sauvignon at Crown Point Vineyards

Santa Barbara County Local Winery
By Justin Goldman
Due to its location at the eastern edge of the Santa Ynez Valley, the Happy Canyon American Viticultural Area is the warmest wine region in Santa Barbara County. Although Happy Canyon is just a few miles from the famed Pinot Noir vineyards of the Santa Rita Hills, the change in microclimate allows the wineries here to make excellent Bordeaux-style wines. One of the most scenic of these estates is Crown Point Vineyards, which has been producing what it refers to as “coastal” Cabernet Sauvignon and Bordeaux blends since proprietor Roger Bower planted Cab vineyards after buying the estate in 2012. Book a vineyard tour and tasting, and you’ll get a bumpy ride up the hill in a 4x4 for views over the vineyards and the surrounding valley. (You’ll also probably catch a glimpse of Bower’s horses, as well as snakes, jackrabbits and other wildlife.) Back at the production facility, you’ll get to visit the barrel room before taking a seat in the tasting room to try the wines, along with meat-and-cheese plates and samples of estate olive oil.
Santa Ynez General
(Santa Ynez General)

Pick up treasures for your space at Santa Ynez General

Santa Barbara County Shop
By Justin Goldman
On the outside, Santa Ynez General looks just as advertised — a classic Old West general store — but the clay amphora jugs lined up under the awning foretell the level of curation involved with the retail offerings inside. In 2019, Pearson McGee, a former executive at fashion companies such as Neiman Marcus and Vivienne Westwood, along with his husband, Spencer Turnbull, bought the building and created a store to serve the valley’s increasingly upscale clientele. The racks and shelves are lined with Etro dresses, Marni skirts and Frame jeans, as well as house-designed boots, flats and sandals; the tables are stacked with Carrière Frères candles, Farmhouse Pottery ceramics, monogrammed Atelier Saucier napkins, Western-themed design books and more. Your wallet will be empty when you leave, but the kitchen of your dreams will be fully stocked.
A dish at S.Y. Kitchen
(Bri Burkett)

Savor Cal-Ital cuisine at S.Y. Kitchen

Santa Barbara County Italian
By Justin Goldman
You can smell S.Y. Kitchen almost as soon as you see it, as the wood-fired grill on the side of the old farmhouse emits the wonderful odor of charring oak. Given that the restaurant was opened in 2013 by the owners of the Brentwood Italian place Toscana, and that the executive sous chefs, Luca and Francesco Crestanelli, are brothers from Verona, it’s no surprise that the menu is full of “cucina rustica” classics, such as panzanella, pizzas (the Calabrese, with spicy salame and fior di latte, is a winner) and housemade pastas. The most exciting dishes, however, are the specials, which take advantage of the local bounty, and anything off that grill. (Artichokes, when in season, are a must-order; the white truffle pizza has played in my mind ever since I tasted it; and the steaks are a knockout, even for a largely noncarnivorous eater like yours truly.) Dining on the porch or the covered back patio is ideal for lunch on a sunny day, while the cozy, low-lit dining room is perfect for a romantic dinner.
Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and Parks
(Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and Parks)

Get carried away at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum

Santa Barbara County Museum
By Justin Goldman
The Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, which was founded in 1961 by a group of local citizens, may seem a tad humble from the outside, but inside it houses dozens of horse-drawn carriages and wagons, forming one of the best collections in the Western U.S. Among the highlights in the Parks-Janeway Carriage House (located next to the old Santa Ynez jail) are a Wells Fargo and Co. Express U.S. Mail Mud Wagon Stagecoach; the Yosemite Stagecoach, which carried a dozen travelers; and a brand-new permanent exhibit about the chuck wagon (“The Queen of the Cattle Trail”). The museum’s holdings dig further into the region’s horse-powered history with an impressive variety of saddles and tack, and also go back further to touch on the Chumash period. The facility is open to the public from 12 to 4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday; guided tours are available by request.
Brave & Maiden Estate
(Brave & Maiden Estate)

Visit one of the Valley’s hottest vineyards, Brave & Maiden Estate

Santa Barbara County Local Winery
By Justin Goldman
Perhaps the swankiest tasting room in the Santa Ynez township belongs to Brave & Maiden, which debuted its public space in 2018. Located just southwest of town, the vineyard is in the Los Olivos District AVA, a subregion that’s ever-so-slightly cooler than Happy Canyon and thus able to produce both Bordeaux-style wines (Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc) and excellent Rhône-style bottlings (Grenache, Syrah). Legendary winemaker Paul Hobbs, once nicknamed “the Steve Jobs of Wine,” was a consultant in Brave & Maiden’s early days. Today, production is led by winemaker Victor Robaglia, who trained in the South of France, and director of winemaking Joshua Klapper, a former award-winning sommelier. The appointment-only tasting room is a luxurious space with expansive picture windows that look out on the vines and a vaulted ceiling from which hangs a waterfall-like porcelain sculpture by artist Carlie Stracka; the piece evokes the Native American legend that gives the winery its name, a tale in which two star-crossed lovers throw themselves over nearby Nojoqui Falls. That piece of art, and this winery, may both riff on an old legend, but it’ll only take one visit for you to have a story of your own to tell everyone back home.
