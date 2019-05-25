Home of the Week: Beverly Grove cottage gets a new look

This 1920s English-style cottage in the Beverly Grove area has been updated, expanded and modernized while still keeping a toehold in the past.
Herringbone-patterned slate tile floors in the entry and a powder room dressed in designer wallpaper are among new ideas introduced by Mark Langos Design. Gently curved ceilings in the living room are original, while the custom kitchen adds a touch of timber — a reclaimed wood island and exposed ceiling beams — that injects warmth into the space.
The details
Location: 143 S. Laurel Ave., Los Angeles, 90048
Asking price: $2.599 million
Year built: 1925
Living area: 2,252 square feet, three bedrooms, 3.25 bathrooms
Lot size: 6,586 square feet
Features: Open-concept floor plan; reclaimed wood beams; designer wallpaper; custom built-ins; herringbone-patterned slate tile floors; chef’s kitchen with farmhouse-style sink; living room with original tray ceiling; patio; landscaped yard; two-car garage
About the area: In the 90048 ZIP Code, based on 8 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $2.85 million, a 67.9% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Ben Shapiro; Nourmand & Associates; (323) 462-6262
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.