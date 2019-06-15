Home of the Week: A modern castle in Hollywoodland

Thick granite walls are all that remain of a 1920s Norman-style stone mansion destroyed by wildfire in the early 1960s. Now in its place stands a reimagined showplace that pays homage to the lost Beachwood Canyon castle.
Beyond the turret-style entry are spaces tailored for modern living: a polished chef’s kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine cellar and a movie theater with a bar. Across the grounds, an infinity-edge swimming pool and pool house overlook the canyon and the bright lights of Hollywood below.
The details
Location: 6201 Rodgerton Drive, Los Angeles, 90068
Asking price: $6 million
Living area: 6,000 square feet (approximate), five bedrooms, seven bathrooms
Lot size: 0.65 of an acre
Features: Unobstructed canyon/park views; movie theater; wine cellar; infinity-edge swimming pool; pool house with bathroom and roof deck; elevator access from garage
About the area: In the 90068 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $1.42 million, a 2.1% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agent: Eric McCollum, Sotheby’s International Realty, (323) 646-5476
