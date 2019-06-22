Home of the Week: A Moorish masterpiece in Hollywood Hills West

A keyhole-arched front door dressed in ornamental details sets the stage for this Moorish Revival-style home in Hollywood Hills West. Designed by architect William L. Skidmore, the 1920s house opens through a foyer to a step-down living room with a wall of arches and original stained glass windows. An art deco-inspired wet bar further underscores the Golden Age vibe.
The details
Location: 8003 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, 90046
Asking price: $3.995 million
Year built: 1925
Living area: 5,082 square feet, five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
Lot size: 9,773 square feet
Features: Original period details; ebony hardwood floors; chef’s kitchen; front deck with city-light views; two-story guesthouse; smart home automation; automatic shades; city-light views
About the area: In the 90046 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $1.807 million, a 7.2% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd, (310) 623-8703, Rodeo Realty
