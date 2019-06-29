Advertisement

Home of the Week: Beverly Hills estate boasts a full cast of Hollywood players

By
Jun 29, 2019 | 5:00 AM

The Hollywood ties to this Beverly Hills estate stretch back decades, beginning in the 1930s when it was purchased by L.K. Sidney, an early CBS producer and former president of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, for $50,000. Decades later, the English traditional-style home served as a setting for “The Terminator” producer Gale Anne Hurd.

Set on about an acre of manicured grounds, the legendary two-story sits high up in the verdant setting, allowing for garden views in nearly every room. On a lower level, an entertainment area with a wine cellar opens directly to an outdoor sitting area.

The details

Location: 1140 Tower Road, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $32.5 million

Year built: 1934

Main living area: 11,311 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Guest living area: 3,980 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Lot size: 60,000 square feet

Features: Recently remodeled; formal entry; custom media room; open-plan kitchen; dining pavilion; gym; swimming pool and spa; cabana; separate guest house

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $3.8 million, a 15.6% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Steve Frankel, Coldwell Banker, (310) 508-5008, and Drew Fenton, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 858-5474

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

