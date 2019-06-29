Home of the Week: Beverly Hills estate boasts a full cast of Hollywood players

The Hollywood ties to this Beverly Hills estate stretch back decades, beginning in the 1930s when it was purchased by L.K. Sidney, an early CBS producer and former president of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, for $50,000. Decades later, the English traditional-style home served as a setting for “The Terminator” producer Gale Anne Hurd.
Set on about an acre of manicured grounds, the legendary two-story sits high up in the verdant setting, allowing for garden views in nearly every room. On a lower level, an entertainment area with a wine cellar opens directly to an outdoor sitting area.
The details
Location: 1140 Tower Road, Beverly Hills, 90210
Asking price: $32.5 million
Year built: 1934
Main living area: 11,311 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms
Guest living area: 3,980 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Lot size: 60,000 square feet
Features: Recently remodeled; formal entry; custom media room; open-plan kitchen; dining pavilion; gym; swimming pool and spa; cabana; separate guest house
About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $3.8 million, a 15.6% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Steve Frankel, Coldwell Banker, (310) 508-5008, and Drew Fenton, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 858-5474
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.