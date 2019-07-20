Home of the Week: Beachwood Canyon residence is a worldly showcase

(Anthony Barcelo)
Drawing from Japanese and traditional architecture, this newly renovated house in the Hollywood Hills blends light-filled living spaces with panoramic views of the Lake Hollywood Reservoir and Hollywood sign.
A mix of natural materials including African obeche, mahogany and Bouquet Canyon stone create a sophisticated contrast against the home’s white-walled living spaces. Semi-transparent sliding doors inspired by Japan’s paper-paned Shoji doors filter natural light.
The details
Location: 2831 Durand Drive, Los Angeles, 90068
Asking price: $7.9 million
Year built: 1955
Living area: 6,295 square feet, six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
Lot size: 0.49 acres
Features: Shoji-style sliding doors; African obeche wood floors; open-concept chef’s kitchen guest retreat with sushi kitchen; outdoor movie theater; infinity-edge swimming pool
About the area: In the 90068 ZIP Code, based on 34 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $1.3 million, a 28.6% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Carl Gambino, Westside Estate Agency, (646) 465-1766
