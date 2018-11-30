Hot Property: Usher beats it out of the Hollywood Hills

Grammy-winning singer Usher has bid a final goodbye to his L.A. home, selling the Spanish villa above the Sunset Strip for $3.3 million.
He bought the 1920s home three years ago for about $3.368 million, real estate records show.
Tucked behind walls and gates, the house has more than 4,200 square feet of living space, a two-story entry and a purple-clad dining room. Arched doors and original stenciled beams in the living room are among original details. The kitchen, which has a breakfast area, has been updated.
Five bedrooms and 4.75 bathrooms complete the floor plan.
Outside, the property has extensive decking and patio space. Views take in the city lights, treetops and surrounding canyon.
Timothy Enright of the Enright Company had the listing. Rami Atherton of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.
Usher, 40, gained fame in the 1990s with the record "My Way." More recently, he released his eighth studio album, "Hard II Love." Among his scores of hits are "Nice & Slow" and "U Remind Me."
Wideout goes coast to coast
Randall Cobb of the Green Bay Packers has touched down in Southern California’s San Fernando Valley, buying a Traditional-style home in the area for about $4.76 million.
The purchase comes roughly a month after the decorated wide receiver sold another home in Virginia.
Cobb’s new home, located in the Tarzana neighborhood, is around the same size as his previous digs on the East Coast. However, the 7,000-square-foot spread goes the distance in terms of amenities with a movie theater, a gym, a billiards room, a wine cellar, a swimming pool with a spa and a full-size basketball court.
With white siding and navy blue plantation shutters, the exterior wears a Cape Cod look. Inside, coffered ceilings top hardwood floors across the open floor plan.
On the main level, there’s an indoor-outdoor living room with a fireplace, a double-island kitchen with a tile backsplash and a pair of chandelier-topped dining areas. Pocketing doors open to a covered patio with another fireplace.
Upstairs, both the master suite and loft open to private terraces that take in city-light views. Including the detached guest house, there are five bedrooms and 5.75 bathrooms.
After a standout career at Kentucky, Cobb was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft. In eight seasons, he has 458 catches and 44 touchdowns, as well as a Pro Bowl trip in 2014.
Nick Tatone of Dilbeck Real Estate was the listing agent.
The fairest seller of them all
Actress and model Lily Collins is ready to fly the coop in West Hollywood, listing her condominium of about a decade for sale at $2.995 million.
Located within the Sierra Towers building, the corner unit features about 1,700 square feet of living space, a single master suite and two bathrooms. Walls of windows center on views from downtown Los Angeles to Century City.
The main living area is largely devoted to open-plan space and consists of living and dining rooms, a wet bar and an updated kitchen. A custom walk-in closet/dressing room and a built-in office comprise the master suite. A private terrace extends the living area outdoors.
The high-rise, designed by architect Jack A. Charney and built in 1965, is full service and has valet parking, 24-hour security and a swimming pool. Two covered parking spaces are included with Collins’ unit.
Collins, 29, is the daughter of musician Phil Collins and antique dealer Jill Tavelman. She got her first taste of show business at the age of 2 with a role on the BBC show “Growing Pains.”
Since then, Collins has scored film roles in “Mirror Mirror” (2012), “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” (2013) and Warren Beatty’s “Rules Don’t Apply” (2016).
Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.
Encino spot keeps a little soul
Tom Petty’s former home is staying in the music industry. The late rocker’s onetime Encino estate has been purchased by an entity tied to Randy Spendlove, the president of motion picture music at Paramount Pictures, for $4.485 million.
On a tree-filled acre, the gated estate displays a markedly different style compared with the late rocker’s stay. An extensive remodel has given the 9,076-square-foot interior a more contemporary vibe.
An expansive great room, anchored by a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, opens the floor plan. Set under vaulted ceilings lined with skylights, the space has hardwood floors and a sweeping staircase. White-painted brick surrounds the fireplace in the family room and the stainless steel stove in the whitewashed kitchen.
The master suite, one of six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, expands to a private terrace. There’s also a gym, wine cellar and guest suite with a kitchenette.
Outside, palms top a lagoon-style pool and spa. Indoor-outdoor lounges, a kitchen, a waterfall and a lawn complete the property.
Tomer and Isadora Fridman of Compass handled both ends of the deal.
Spendlove has worked for A&M Records, Miramax Films and Paramount Pictures during his time in the entertainment industry, collaborating with artists such as Beyoncé, Sheryl Crow and Green Day along the way. In 2003, he won the Grammy for compilation soundtrack album for a motion picture for “Chicago.”
Seeking a most dope offer
The Studio City home where late rapper Mac Miller recorded his show, “Mac Miller and the Most Dope Family,” is up for grabs at $2.79 million.
Miller lived in the upscale pad with his friends prior to and during filming of the MTV2 series, which aired from 2013-2014. He used the lower unit as a recording studio.
Perched on a hill in the Silver Triangle neighborhood, the house offers six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in 6,220 square feet. An infinity-edge pool and spa fronts the property, and four balconies take in views of the canyon and city.
Through a double-door entry, there’s a dramatic staircase lined with Blue Barracuda granite and wrought-iron rails. The granite continues in the kitchen, accenting the backsplash and topping the center island. Other highlights include a formal dining room and a living room with a fireplace. Both feature Italian tile floors.
Upstairs, a master suite lies on a separate wing and has a fireplace, a spa tub and cherry hardwood built-ins. There are five bedrooms in all.
Miller, who died in September at 26, was a native of Pittsburgh. In addition to a bevy of mixtapes, he released five studio albums, including 2018’s “Swimming.” His first studio album, 2011’s “Blue Slide Park,” was the first independently distributed album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 since 1995.
Scott Nell of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.
Singer eyes sumptuous sale
Singer-songwriter Ronald Isley, whose nickname is Mr. Biggs, is hoping for a sizable sale outside St. Louis, listing his brick mansion for $2.895 million.
Built in 1993, the cul-de-sac estate is approached by a triangular motor court. A marble-splashed foyer, complete with a winding staircase and dome ceiling, opens the 8,373-square-foot floor plan.
From there, a great room draws the eye with columns, a wet bar and two stories of bow windows. There’s also a chandelier-topped dining room with paneled walls, a chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry and a formal living room with wood-coffered ceilings.
A marble fireplace, one of four in the home, anchors the expansive master suite complete with dual closets and a sitting room. In all, there are four bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
Amenities fill out the lower level; there’s a custom movie theater, a billiards room, a salon, a sauna and a gym.
A pair of balconies take in views of the backyard, where a patio wraps around a swimming pool and spa. The landscaped grounds span 2.2 acres.
Mary Beth Benes of Coldwell Banker Gundaker holds the listing.
Isley, 77, co-founded the Isley Brothers in 1954. Blending gospel, doo-wop and R&B styles, the group recorded hits such as “Twist and Shout” and “It’s Your Thing.” He married St. Louis native Angela Winbush in 1993, and the pair divorced in 2002.