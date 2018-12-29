Hot Property: Andre Berto looks to knock out a sale in Beverly Hills

Andre Berto, a two-time welterweight boxing world champion, is ready to go a few rounds in the Beverly Hills housing market. He’s put his modern home in the area on the market for $8.995 million.
Built in 2016, the boxy two-story features 12-foot-high ceilings, wide-plank floors and an expansive terrace/patio that spans the upper level. About 4,900 square feet of interior includes an open-plan kitchen and dining area, a living room with a fireplace, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
The master suite, which has a private patio, is reached by a floating staircase.
The house sits on a third of an acre with lawn, mature landscaping and a swimming pool with a spa.
Berto, 35, has twice held the WBC welterweight title and won a bronze medal in 2003 at the World Championships in Bangkok. The Haitian American fighter, whose record is 32-5 with 24 knockouts, in August fought former welterweight champion Devon Alexander, winning the match by split decision.
Berto bought the Beverly Hills house a year ago for $6.62 million.
Shaye Sullwold of the Cosmopolitan Group holds the listing.
Designs on a new living space
Adam Carolla is swapping styles in La Cañada Flintridge. A few months after listing his Midcentury spread for sale, the comedian has paid $7.327 million for a contemporary-style house in the area.
Designed by architect Vaughan Trammell and built in 2013, the house sits at the end of a leafy cul-de-sac. Clean lines, offset roof lines and clerestory windows create visual interest from the street. Inside, stone walls and hardwood floors fill some 7,300 square feet of living space.
At the heart of the home, a built-in fireplace warms an indoor-outdoor great room. Picture windows brighten the sky-lit dining room under vaulted ceilings. Other highlights include a step-down living room, a center-island kitchen, a movie theater, a gym and a wine cellar.
A dumbwaiter serves all three floors, which hold five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
Outside, the nearly one-acre property includes an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa, two fire pits and a grill. There’s also a viewing deck.
In addition to his popular podcast, “The Adam Carolla Show,” the 54-year-old Carolla has appeared on “The Man Show” and “Catch a Contractor.” From 1995 to 2006, he co-hosted the syndicated radio show “Loveline.”
Scott James of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Kathy Seuylemezian, also with Coldwell Banker, represented Carolla.
Desert segment comes to an end
Sports talk radio host Jim Rome and his wife, Janet, have signed off in Indio, selling their Tuscan-inspired home in a resort community for $2.5 million.
The four-bedroom, five-bathroom house, built in 2009, sits on a lakefront lot of about two-thirds of an acre. Designed for outdoor entertaining, the home opens through a gated courtyard with patios and a fireplace. Pocketing walls of glass open to a rear patio with a dining area and a barbecue/bar.
A strip of sandy lakefront sits beyond the swimming pool, which has a raised spa. There’s also a private boat dock with a lift.
Inside the single-story house, living spaces evoke Old World ambiance with thick beams, stonework and reclaimed teak wood and pavers imported from Tuscany and France. A great room with a fireplace adjoins a center-island kitchen. Nearby is a card/game room.
Rome, 54, has been a mainstay on radio airwaves since the mid-1990s with "The Jim Rome Show." More recently he hosted the premium cable sports-talk series "Jim Rome on Showtime" from 2012 to 2015.
He was one of 24 on-air personalities nominated earlier this year for the National Radio Hall of Fame.
Jenell VanDenBos of Bennion DeVille Homes represented both ends of the deal.
A full-floor production in NYC
Fashion mogul and film producer Sidney Kimmel is looking to make a move on the opposite coast.
More than a year after listing the former Johnny Carson estate in Malibu, Kimmel and his wife, Caroline, have put their New York City apartment up for sale at $39.5 million.
The roughly 6,800-square-foot residence makes up the entirety of the 27th floor of the Thierry Despont-designed Ritz-Carlton New York residences.
Beyond a bronze entry, the unit opens to a gallery that connects each wing. A central bar area connects the living room, which has an antique fireplace, to the wood-paneled office. The corner dining room sits adjacent to the kitchen and has picture windows that capture views of Central Park and the Upper West Side.
On another wing, the master suite — measuring some 2,000 square feet — comprises two onyx and marble-clad bathrooms, two dressing rooms, a private office and a sitting room. There are two bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in all.
Sidney Kimmel, 90, is the founder of Jones Apparel Group. His film producing credits include "Moneyball" (2011), "The Place Beyond the Pines" (2012) and "Hell or High Water" (2016).
He was an executive producer for the 2018 blockbuster “Crazy Rich Asians,” a film based on the Kevin Kwan novel of the same name.
The producer and his wife bought the property in 2001 for $22.343 million. Earlier this month, the couple took their Malibu property off the market. It had been listed at $65.2 million.
Steven Cohen, Robert Varvara and Tim Malone of Corcoran Group hold the New York City listing.
Readying for a new chapter
Author Kristin Hannah has put her longtime home in Kauai, Hawaii, up for sale at $10.75 million.
The oceanfront contemporary sits on about half an acre in the desirable North Shore area. Built in 1998, the multilevel house features two offset wings, each with 9-foot-tall pocketing glass walls oriented toward the ocean. Balconies and patios on each level make the most of the coastal setting.
Inside, high ceilings and natural light create a feeling of spaciousness from room to room. The floor plan includes an ocean-view office, a great room with a fireplace, a wet bar, three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Custom Koa wood cabinetry stands out in the kitchen.
Outside, tropical landscaping and ocean views create a backdrop for a dining lanai. A swath of lawn sits between the house and miles of sandy beachfront.
Hannah has written more than a dozen novels including “Firefly Lane,” “On Mystic Lake” and “The Nightingale,” the latter of which was a New York Times bestseller. Her latest book, “The Great Alone,” also made the New York Times list as both print and audiobook bestseller this year.
She bought the place more than a decade ago for $4.45 million, records show.
Ben Welborn and Tiffany Spencer of Hawaii Life hold the listing.
Swinging for a profit
PGA Tour golfer J.B. Holmes has teed up his Florida home for sale at $2.15 million. That’s $100,000 more than he paid for it four years ago.
Set lakeside on three-quarters of an acre, the two-story house expands to a glass atrium with a fountain-fed swimming pool with a spa, kitchen
Through a double-door entry, there’s a foyer lined with tile and a two-story living room under wood-coffered ceilings. An elevator runs upstairs, where pocket doors in the master suite open to a covered lanai overlooking the pool. Other second-story living spaces include a movie theater and a loft with a wet bar.
The home was built in 2007. It’s found in the Concession neighborhood outside Bradenton.
Holly Pascarella of Keller Williams Realty Select holds the listing.
Holmes, 36, boasts seven wins as a professional golfer, including four on the PGA Tour. The most recent came three years ago when he won the Shell Houston Open in a playoff with Jordan Spieth and Johnson Wagner.