Hot Property: Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham readies for another big move in Brentwood

Rock icon Lindsey Buckingham and his wife, Kristen, have listed their longtime Brentwood compound at $29.5 million as they near completion on a new home in the area.
The couple purchased the double-lot property in 2004 for $6.6 million and had the estate custom built. Kristen Buckingham, who has her own design firm, handled the interiors, which blend Old World and Traditional elements with a range of modern comforts.
Fronted by a large motor court, the French Normandy-inspired mansion features a white-painted brick exterior and weeping mortar that give it a whimsical vibe. About 10,000 square feet of interior space includes a rotunda entry with a sweeping spiral staircase that opens to formal living and dining rooms.
A billiard room sits down a long hallway and connects to a wood-paneled den with a fireplace. The farmhouse-style kitchen is outfitted with professional-grade appliances.
The master suite is on the main level and has a sitting room, a fireplace, walk-in closets and a dressing room. Four additional en suite bedrooms lie upstairs.
Set on 1.3 acres of manicured grounds, the property also has a tennis court, a gym, a guest house and a screening room. Open patio spaces, a built-in barbecue, gardens and a swimming pool with a pavilion fill out the grounds.
Lindsey Buckingham, 69, gained fame as a songwriter, a lead vocalist and lead guitarist for the British American rock band Fleetwood Mac. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the group in 1998. He is not part of the band’s current lineup.
Last year, the couple sold another Brentwood home they custom built for $19 million. They have been constructing a new Brentwood home for themselves over the last two years.
Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury hold the listing.
Another actor in the mix
Aaron Paul must have liked what he saw in Jim Parsons’ Los Feliz home. The “Breaking Bad” actor paid $6.95 million, or about the asking price, for the “The Big Bang Theory” star’s classic estate of five years.
The Spanish Colonial-style home, built in 1922 and full of character, features antiqued tile and stonework, original beams and hand-stenciled ceilings. There is a den, a library/study and a formal dining room with French doors that lead to a central courtyard. A private dining patio sits off the updated kitchen.
The master suite, which lies on the second floor, has been updated with a new bathroom and dressing area. There are three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a maid’s room in more than 4,000 square feet of space.
Outside, the 1.5 acres of grounds feature a lagoon-style swimming pool and fountains. A cascading waterfall feature runs down the sloping hillside, bisecting a drought tolerant gardens and landscaping.
Paul is one of several celebrities to have called the property home. The estate was previously owned by actor Robert Pattinson of the “Twilight” film franchise and Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
David Gray of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was the listing agent. Shayn Scott of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.
Parsons, 46, has won multiple Emmys and a Golden Globe Award for his role as Sheldon on “The Big Bang Theory.” The long-running role has since spawned a prequel series, “Young Sheldon,” for which Parsons voices the narrator.
Paul won multiple Emmy Awards for his role as Jesse Pinkman in AMC’s “Breaking Bad.” More recently, the 39-year-old has starred in the Netflix animated series “BoJack Horseman” and the Hulu show “The Path.”
Graduating to new things
Vanessa Hudgens is officially moving on from her Studio City home of more than a decade. The actress has sold the Mediterranean showplace for $3.15 million, or about $300,000 less than the asking price.
Set up from the street, the customized two-story has 5,200 square feet of interior, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and four fireplaces.
Beyond the entry is a sweeping staircase wrapped by artistic wrought ironwork. An unusual rounded horseshoe-shaped doorway opens to the formal dining room, which looks into the living room through large cut-outs. An open-concept office, a kitchen with extra-large center island and a theater round out the floor plan.
The house, built in 2005, sits on more than a third of an acre and has a waterfall-fed swimming pool, a spa and a covered patio. A tanning deck sits above the pool area.
Hudgens, 30, appeared in “Thirteen” (2003), the “High School Musical” films (2006-08), “Machete Kills” (2013) and “The Princess Switch” (2018), among many other films and television shows. She has released two studio albums.
The home originally came up for sale in February and sold in about two months. Hudgens bought the property in 2008 through a trust for $2.75 million.
Anthony Paradise of Sotheby’s International Realty represented both Hudgens and the buyer in the sale.
His storyboard gets a modern update
“South Park” co-creator Trey Parker has made a splash in Brentwood, shelling out $6.2 million for a newly built contemporary-style home.
Set behind gates, the box-style home savors its outdoor spaces. There’s a landscaped yard in the front, a swimming pool and detached yoga studio out back, and in the middle, a private courtyard anchored by an olive tree.
There’s plenty of pizzazz inside as well, as European oak floors cover most of the 5,332-square-foot interior. On the main level, white walls and oversize windows brighten the open floor plan.
The living room has a stone fireplace, the formal dining room offers a wine cellar, and in the indoor-outdoor family room, there’s a porcelain slab wall. The designer kitchen adds quartz countertops and a center island.
A chandelier-topped floating staircase leads to the second story, which features a lofted office and most of the four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. In the master suite, there’s a built-in fireplace, an oversize bathroom with a rain shower and a balcony overlooking the pool.
Adi Livyatan of Rodeo Realty held the listing. Oren Barkan, also with Rodeo Realty, represented Parker, who made the purchase through a trust.
Parker, 49, co-created “South Park” with Matt Stone in 1997, and the satirical animated sitcom has run for 22 seasons and 297 episodes since. His other credits include “Orgazmo” and “The Book of Mormon,” for which he won four Tony Awards and a Grammy.
Still a valley girl
Marisol Nichols, who stars as Hermoine Lodge on the CW series “Riverdale, has made a move in the San Fernando Valley, selling her Toluca Lake home and purchasing another in Valley Village for $1.775 million.
Her new house, originally built in the 1930s, was recently transformed into a polished single-story contemporary. High ceilings, modern fixtures and wide-plank wood floors are among eye-catching details of note. Folding doors open to the backyard for indoor-outdoor living.
The 2,700-square-foot floor plan is largely devoted to open space consisting of a living room, dining room and chef’s kitchen with a breakfast bar. The master suite is outfitted with a walk-in closet and a custom bath for a total of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
Outside, decking surrounds a swimming pool with a raised spa. A separate pool house with a bathroom sits nearby.
Andrew Dinsky of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Maryann O’Donnell, also with Keller Williams, represented Nichols in the deal.
Nichols, 45, made her film debut in 1997 in the comedy “Vegas Vacation.” Her other film roles include “Scream 2,” “Can’t Hardly Wait” and “Big Momma’s House 2.”
In addition to “Riverdale,” she has appeared on such TV shows as “The Gates,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “GCB.”
A similar taste in Tudors
What do Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola and Grammy-winning pop star Ariana Grande have in common? They both lived in a certain Hancock Park Tudor, which now is for sale at $6.95 million.
Coppola owned the home in the early 1980s, and Grande leased it in 2011, using the small recording studio in the basement during her stay.
Designed by architect L.G. Scherer and built in 1927, the grand estate keeps in touch with its roots, boasting a half-timbered brick exterior and a host of original details inside. A dramatic foyer with a split staircase sets a stately tone, and further in, coffered and stenciled ceilings top formal living spaces with stained and leaded windows.
There’s a living room with an oversize fireplace, a dining room with paneled walls, a breakfast nook with a curved wall of windows and a study with a mail room. Private terraces extend from three of the six bedrooms.
Outside, palm trees top the manicured grounds, which hold a brick patio, grassy lawn, swimming pool and raised spa on about half an acre.
Sheri Bienstock of the Bienstock Group holds the listing.
Coppola, 80, has won six Academy Awards: two for “The Godfather,” three for “The Godfather Part II” and one as a screenwriter for “Patton.” The esteemed director’s other credits include “The Conversation,” “Apocalypse Now” and “The Cotton Club.”
Grande, 25, has released five studio albums since 2013, with hits including “thank u, next,” “7 rings” and “Into You.” Her 2018 release, “Sweetener,” won the Grammy for best pop vocal album.