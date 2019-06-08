Actress-comedienne Kym Whitley pictures family in her den

This is the epicenter, the command central. Everything happens from this point. This is the first place everyone comes when they come in the house. This is the first place I come, and then everything branches off from here. It's very, very comfortable. Joshua likes to watch TV in here, even though I have a playroom for him and a television in there. I love the natural light; it's actually not as bright as I would love it to be. I love walking into the house and then seeing straight to the backyard. It’s my favorite.