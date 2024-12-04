She gave her drab L.A. apartment a stunning makeover for $2,500

As an art director with a background in theater, Mary Kenny has a flair for interior design that rivals her skills as an event planner in the entertainment industry.

For her, there is no such thing as “too busy” when decorating her 600-square-foot apartment. “I like to have a sense of humor,” says the self-described maximalist. “Your home shouldn’t be too serious. I want my space to feel balanced between funky and chill.”

Kenny’s gallery wall is filled with sentimental items displayed in frames she purchased at Valley Value Center: paw prints from her deceased cats, a postcard she mailed to herself on her 30th-birthday solo trip to Paris, the license plate from her first car, a signed Billie Eilish photo and a painting of Dodgers Stadium by a friend, artist Lee Ferris

Mary Kenny’s living room in her Los Angeles apartment before she moved in. (Mary Kenny)

Advertisement

Kenny, a native of North Carolina, is accustomed to living small. Before moving into her apartment a little over a year ago, she lived in a 250-square-foot bachelor apartment without a kitchen.

“I traveled all the time,” she says, justifying life without a stove and refrigerator. Then the pandemic hit. “I spent a year there,” she says. “Thankfully, it was only $1,000 a month.”

When it came time to find a more appropriate apartment in Los Angeles, where more than half the population is renters, she had difficulty tracking down something she liked that she could afford. “The listings would say there’s laundry, and there wasn’t. Or there was parking, and there wasn’t.”

She says the apartment she eventually moved into isn’t perfect, but it’s rent-stabilized at $1,700 a month. “I always dreamed of owning a home,” she says. “It’s hard to accept that it’s not the American Dream anymore.”

A thrifted sofa, drop cloths, a Magic 8 Ball — Mary Kenny’s apartment in L.A. is a stylish retreat that didn’t break the bank.

At a time when thrifting is booming for its economic and environmental benefits, especially among Gen Z consumers, Kenny, herself a millennial at age 36, has shown that it’s possible to create a stylish, humorous and budget-friendly retreat with secondhand finds.

Advertisement

Spending roughly $2,500, she has transformed an unremarkable one-bedroom apartment with gray vinyl floors into a vibrant representation of who she is: colorful and fun.

“I’m not afraid of mixing patterns and textures,” she says.

With a resourceful eye, Kenny has furnished her apartment with Facebook Marketplace finds, thrift store treasures and free hand-me-downs from friends. Her resourcefulness is not just impressive; it’s inspiring. She proudly estimates that her apartment is about 80% thrifted. Her only new splurges? A standing desk for her work-from-home setup and colorful, one-of-a-kind hand block-printed bedding from Anthropologie.

Not a big cook, Kenny says the kitchen is her least inspired room. She left the all-white kitchen as is and added colorful accessories. (Mary Kenny)

“I don’t like to spend money,” says Kenny. She humorously refers to herself as a “cheapskate” who constantly looks for unique pieces on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. Like her, her home is a work in progress, continually being reinvented.

Among her many bargain finds is a plush velvet sofa she purchased for $80 on Facebook Marketplace. “If my cats scratch it up, I can sell it for 50 bucks when I leave,” she says. Her queen-size bed is a hand-me-down from a friend. To make custom curtains similar to those she spotted at Anthropologie, she dyed a 6-by-9-foot canvas drop cloth from Harbor Freight, which cost $6.99. She says, “I cut the drop cloth into two panels, dyed them with fabric dye and then sewed them together.” If you don’t sew, don’t worry, she says, “you can cut them with pinking shears or use no-sew iron-on tape.”

“Bathrooms are the perfect place to be silly,” Kenny says of her lipstick kiss-themed bathroom, inspired by her favorite drag queen, Tammie Brown

Advertisement

A signed makeup wipe from Kenny’s favorite drag queen and black-and-white-checkered peel-and-stick vinyl flooring make a statement in the bathroom.

Kenny’s bathroom before she moved in. (Mary Kenny)

Kenny doesn’t think twice about stuffing furnishings from her treasure hunts into the back of her tiny Nissan Versa — she has been known to secure items with bungee cords — or repurposing everyday ephemera into something special.

“There was an episode of Marie Kondo’s ‘Tidying Up’ where she suggested displaying sentimental items rather than keeping them in boxes under the bed,” Kenny says of the family mementos, airline tickets and pet portraits she has on display in her gallery wall. Other items, such as a collection of greeting cards attached to a bulletin board filled with buttons, paper hearts and photo booth pictures, demonstrate the importance of her few family heirlooms. “I wish I had more,” she says. “I’ve moved around a lot and was never able to keep larger things.”

Above her couch, she has hung her most prized family possessions: photos of her grandmother featured in the Evansville Press in Indiana in 1964 after she learned to skydive and joined a parachute club.

Mary Kenny created a mural on printable wallpaper by transferring a botanical print onto her wall using a projector, tracing it with a pencil, painting it with acrylic craft paint from Michaels and then outlining it with a Krink paint marker. (Mary Kenny)

When asked for tips on arranging a gallery wall, Kenny recommends laying it out on the floor first. “I used to do brown paper templates and be really picky,” she says, “but now my strategy is just maintaining lines. I pick one item to be the center and move outward from there, trying to line up the bottom of the first item with the bottom of the second, then the third item lines up with the top of the second and so on.”

When it comes to hanging the frames on the wall, she swears by a blue tape method by @lemonleafhomeinteriors that she viewed on TikTok.

But Kenny’s apartment is not just about thrifting; it also showcases her versatile do-it-yourself skills. She created a vibrant botanical mural in the dining room by transferring the pattern onto Tempaper & Co. paintable removable peel-and-stick wallpaper using a projector, tracing it with a pencil and painting it with affordable acrylic craft paints from Michaels. Outlined with a Krink paint marker, the oversize gerbera daisy mural makes a statement from every room in the apartment. “The mural is a fun way to add color to walls without having to repaint when you move out,” she says.

In her bedroom, Kenny splurged on bedding from Anthropologie and hung kantha quilts from Etsy on the wall using a staple gun. (Brittany Brooks / For The Times)

The bedroom featured gray vinyl flooring and blinds on the window before she moved in. (Mary Kenny)

Kenny notes that the “rental-friendly” peel-and-stick mural and bathroom decor are removable and that she restores the walls and fills any holes upon move-out; however, it’s always best to check with your landlord before you embark on your own renovations.

Advertisement

To provide privacy from a nearby apartment building in her Larchmont neighborhood, Kenny put Prism privacy film on the windows of her kitchen and living room and installed NoNo no-drill curtain brackets, specifically designed to attach to mounted blinds. “It’s a rental-friendly way to hide” blinds, Kenny says.

Though she has a keen design sense, Kenny likes to use the free online tool Floorplanner, which creates 3-D floor plans. The tool helps her understand the scale of the items she’s buying and how they’ll all fit together in her space. “It’s immensely helpful,” she says. “You can experiment with different layouts and furniture arrangements before making any purchases.”

Of all the places to make a statement, however, Kenny says money goes a long way in the bathroom. “Bathrooms are the perfect place to be silly,” she says of her lipstick kiss-themed bathroom, inspired by a makeup wipe she purchased from her favorite drag queen, Tammie Brown, on Instagram and later framed. “I used peel-and-stick wallpaper, Tempaper & Co. paintable wallpaper and a faux flexible chair rail to transform this space. The floors are black-and-white checkered peel-and-stick vinyl. I wanted it to feel over the top.”

She succeeded.

Above her couch, she has hung her most prized family heirlooms: newspaper photos of her grandmother from 1964, after she learned to skydive and joined a parachute club. She also framed and hung her grandmother’s charm bracelet on the gallery wall.

Looking back to when she was growing up, Kenny recalls begging her mother to let her redo her bedroom. “I painted the walls and outfitted the two twin beds with leopard-print bedspreads,” she says. “I feel like I’m still in that stage.”

For her next project, Kenny hopes to move to a two-bedroom soon. “I’m working on becoming a foster parent,” she says.

Advertisement

The prospect of reimagining another blank slate and starting anew is enticing for the creative force. “I think I’d sell things that feel easy to come by, not especially unique or actually vintage,” says Kenny. “My favorite thing is selling something for the exact amount I bought it for. It’s like I rented it for free. My second favorite thing is not having to move it myself.”

Whimsical accessories and family heirlooms are a testament to Kenny’s creativity and resourcefulness.

Makeover budget

Here, Kenny — a “track every expense” kind of person — breaks down the budget for her rental apartment makeover.

Bedroom

Headboard

$120

Facebook Marketplace

Cow chair

$60

Facebook Marketplace

Home Depot rug

$220

New

Feather lamps

$40

Facebook Marketplace

Dresser + side tables

$120

Craigslist

Quilt

$250

New — Anthropologie

Curtains

$75

New — Etsy

Curtain rods

$40

New

White curtains

Thrifted from previous apartment

Bed

Secondhand from friend

Tiger rug

Purchased for previous apartment in 2020 — originally $166

