Designer Meridith Baer’s home-staging empire began with a plant storage dilemma

I did a really tiny, cute house in the Palisades where there was the challenge of finding the right sized furniture, as the ceiling was low. Then I did a $50-million house; it was like taking Versailles and making it warm. I have a lot of fun doing kids’ rooms. We like to make it sort of for the mom, so instead of having hundreds of toys in every color everywhere, we have a couple of cute, cute toys. I love it when we come back and the toys have been thrown around the room because it means we did our job.