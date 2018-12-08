My Favorite Room: Actress Alyssa Diaz finds tranquility in her healing room

The two red pieces are of lovers by the Mexican artist Jorge Tellaeche, who does stuff with people and animals. I went to his gallery in Mexico and he told me to pick whichever pieces I wanted. The artist said I chose wisely because he drew them when he was in love. And I have the piece of the boxer [by Mexican artist Sergio Zenteno] because I used to box. He's very pensive and what I like about the painting and boxing is that you have to be very present. It's a mind game with yourself.