My Favorite Room: Actor Chris Coy’s carefree space mixes kids, dogs and creativity among the antiques

The cupboard that sits in my kids' space was built around 1750, older than America. It was made as a twin piece, and its twin is in the National Museum Wales. It's full of my kids’ artwork and there are these skeleton keys that they play with. They treat it like a magic wardrobe, climb inside, shut it and hide. It's such a magical piece. There's not a nail or a screw in it; it's constructed completely out of wooden dowels. I don't know that I ever need another antique piece, this is so absurdly good.