My Favorite Room: 'Roswell' reboot star Michael Vlamis finds a spot to park

In 2017, I had my “golden birthday” party, and we were hanging out in here. It was the first birthday I threw where I didn't invite the world. I matured from being a chicken without a head in this town, trying to do everything — write, direct, produce — and I kind of alienated myself from everybody. I was at rock-bottom, but that birthday, instead of worrying about networking and connections and all that, I invited my 30 closest buddies. Everyone brought their junk food of choice. It made me realize you don't need everybody in your life, you just need the people in the core group, and since then I've kind of been in that mindset.