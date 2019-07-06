My Favorite Room: Paul Greene lets well-traveled pieces tell the story

Everything you need to feel good is in this room. It is the heart of the home. It’s a mix of the ultimate in coziness and high tech, but the high tech is hidden because we didn’t want it to look like a lab. We have things like an ozone generator to improve the air we breathe, a mini-rebounder to jump on and an ionic foot bath that helps detoxify the body. It’s all preventative and longevity-based, as we are constantly discovering what makes the body feel good.