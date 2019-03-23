My Favorite Room: ‘Amityville’ actress’ kids, animals and music have taken possession

My son plays the upright bass in here, so I sit and listen to him play — it's one of my favorite things to do. The room has high ceilings so it's got nice resonance. Whenever I get scripts and have to break them down, I come in and sit on this couch with my feet up, and I relax with a cup of coffee and chocolate cake. I want a place where you feel so comfortable you can create. All the pictures we have up are either our children, our dog, or some artwork that we made. We don't buy photos or art from other people — our art is our family. Our memories.