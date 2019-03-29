Reality Realty: A pioneer in TV home improvement allays DIYers’ fears

For an early 1960s ranch home, we removed an overhead cabinet that separated the kitchen from the dining area. We applied thin veneer around the [other cabinet] doors to convert them from smooth to a shaker style. We also put a granite finish on the laminate countertops and painted the cabinets. It was a grandma’s 56-year-old kitchen, and now it looks cool, edgy and modern. The total was just under $800.