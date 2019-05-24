Designer Steve Pallrand combines eco-friendly with elegant

And while bacteria and fungi are usually unwelcome in homes, Pallrand honors them in the CarbonShack house, recognizing their importance in nature and the symbiosis among all living things on Earth. For example, the whimsical swirls on the stair railing scrollwork actually represent fungi that decompose dead plants on the forest floor, while hand-painted bathroom tiles do not display traditional Malibu designs but rather mimic bacteria colonies that help us digest our food — all designed by Pallrand’s wife, artist Rachel Mayeri.