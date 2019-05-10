The Pitch: Best of Brentwood

In the high-caliber housing market of Los Angeles, every neighborhood has a distinct style, offering a list of pros and cons that can leave even the surest of buyers second-guessing.
Better views lead to longer commutes. Living closer to the action may mean sacrificing space.
The Pitch digs into these differences, pitting properties against each other in a head-to-head format and allowing the listing agents to proclaim why theirs is best.
There’s a reason Brentwood boasts one of the lowest population densities in all of Los Angeles: It’s expensive. Really expensive. The median sales price for a home there was $3.875 million in March.
On the north end, up by the Getty and the canyons that surround it, scenic estates take in sweeping views of the city below. On the south end, homes nestle closer together near the Brentwood Country Club and the shops and bars of Sunset Boulevard. Like so many other pockets of Los Angeles, Brentwood forces buyers to make a choice: space and views or central location?
If you had around $2.5 million to spare, which would you prefer: a charming Midcentury on Sunset Blvd. or a commanding contemporary high in the hills?
Sunset residence
Built in 1958, this well-maintained Midcentury combines chic living spaces with a verdant backyard designed for outdoor living. It’s listed by Larry Young of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.
Address: 12626 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, 90049
Price: $2.339 million
Specs: Four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,422 square feet (9,355-square-foot lot)
The agent’s pitch:
Just moments from shopping and dining along San Vicente Boulevard and Brentwood Country Mart, this magical property will make you feel transported to a faraway retreat.
Off-street parking, a deep setback and remarkable indoor tranquility are key elements of this sun-drenched, unspoiled Midcentury gem. Find your Zen moments in the vast backyard with its mature plantings and grassy expanses. The inviting patio spaces are picture-perfect for al fresco lounging and entertaining.
This two-story property, much loved by one family for nearly 60 years, features four bedrooms, a family room with fireplace and a study. The kitchen, living room and dining areas are all open and contiguous, boasting a great-room style.
In addition, they all extend seamlessly to the huge upper-deck space — the ideal setting for summer barbecues and outdoor dining under the stars. Leafy treetop views through walls of glass bring the outside in from almost everywhere.
Mandeville Canyon residence
Expansive living spaces and dramatic canyon views fill out this commanding estate perched on 1.5 hillside acres. It’s listed by David and Anna Solomon of the Agency.
Address: 3386 Mandeville Canyon Road, Los Angeles, 90049
Price: $2.595 million
Specs: Four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,943 square feet (1.58-acre lot)
The agent’s pitch:
To be able to buy a move-in ready home today in Brentwood for under $2.6 million — or $881 per square foot — and not be on busy Sunset Boulevard or in Brentwood Glen is a rare opportunity. Other homes on Mandeville sometimes get a slight discount if they’re right on the road, but this house is set up a private driveway well above the street.
There is an abundance of nearby hiking and biking trails, perfect for a nature lover who appreciates seeing greenery and not into a neighbor’s window. In less than 15 minutes you can be at the Brentwood Country Mart, Palisades Village, Montana Avenue or Third Street Promenade.
Mandeville Canyon is home to many celebrities and business tycoons, and there have been several notable sales there of late. All great homes in L.A. need a breathtaking view, and this property boasts magical canyon vistas through floor-to-ceiling windows.