The Pitch: Finding value in the San Fernando Valley

In the high-caliber housing market of Los Angeles, every neighborhood has a distinct style, offering a list of pros and cons that can leave even the surest of buyers second-guessing.
Better views lead to longer commutes. Living closer to the action may mean sacrificing space.
The Pitch digs into these differences, pitting properties against each other in a head-to-head format and allowing the listing agents to proclaim why theirs is best.
There’s room for everyone in the sprawling San Fernando Valley. Home to mini malls and movie stars, quaint suburbs and pockets of immense affluence, the area offers a vast number of home-buying options within the scenic mountains that surround it.
If you had $5 million to spare, which would you prefer: a brand-new Studio City home close to the attractions of Ventura Boulevard, or a stately brick mansion with some space in Chatsworth?
Studio City residence
Close to the action in Studio City, this three-story estate checks all the contemporary boxes, offering bright, clean living spaces and an entertainer’s backyard with views and plenty to do. It’s listed by Therese Hyde and Francis Tim Hyde of Compass.
Address: 11747 Laurelwood Drive, Studio City, 91604
Price: $5.249 million
Specs: Five bedrooms, 6.25 bathrooms in 6,361 square feet (22,651-square-foot lot)
The agents’ pitch:
Be the first person to live in this immaculate new construction in Studio City. Located on an elevated lot, this property allows for seclusion with sweeping city views.
This smart home blends contemporary and traditional designs seen through walnut kitchen cabinets, a wood-beamed master suite, wide-plank hardwood floors and natural stone accents throughout. The vaulted ceilings and oversize windows mesh with the open living spaces to bring a bright and airy feel to the home’s functional floor plan.
The exterior pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, sports court, four fireplaces, elevator, home theater, game room, five-car garage, separate office and stunning recreation room with a full bar are just a few examples of the high-level amenities that were included when constructing this home.
Overall, this property is a true showcase of luxury design for a modern lifestyle and not one to miss out on.
Chatsworth residence
For those who value privacy, this stately manor full of elegant, expansive living spaces sits on two acres at the foot of Indian Springs Open Space Preserve. It’s listed by Grace Elias of Keller Williams Realty.
Address: 11443 Awenita Court, Chatsworth, 91311
Price: $5.6 million
Specs: Six bedrooms, eight bathrooms in 12,346 square feet (2.12-acre lot)
The agent’s pitch:
Experience ultimate luxury living in this one-of-a-kind estate nestled on two acres in the prestigious, guard-gated Indian Springs community. This private estate has long been loved by the Hollywood film community, professional athletes and entertainers.
A formal entry with an imperial staircase welcomes you to this custom-built home loaded with leaded-glass windows, marble floors, European columns and marble-and-granite fireplaces. Other highlights include a game room with a fireplace and a private bath with steam room. In the master suite, there are two walk-in closets, double sinks and double showers, a spa, fireplace, balcony, gym and sauna.
The entertainer's backyard has a heated 100,000-gallon pool, swim-up bar, gazebo, BBQ area and lighted tennis court. A circular driveway and parking area supplement the 889-square-foot garage.
The home is close to shopping centers, restaurants, the 118 Freeway and the Vineyards at Porter Ranch, a soon-to-open upscale retail and entertainment center.