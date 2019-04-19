Former mansion of baseball’s home-run king among L.A.’s priciest deals in March

The onetime home of baseball’s home-run king, a talent agent’s architectural marvel and a loaded compound in L.A.’s South Bay were among the priciest homes that changed hands in L.A. County in March. Here’s a closer look.
$25.6 million — Bel-Air
On Nimes Place, a partially developed estate, sold for $6.4 million less than the asking price of $32 million. The property, which encompasses more than an acre in the desirable East Gate area of Bel-Air, has since returned to market in April at $32 million.
At the time of the March sale, the property had been offered with plans for a residence and a guest house designed by Bulli Architecture. Renderings of the proposed project show a 41,000-square-foot megamansion with walls of floor-to-ceiling glass, a cantilevered wing and a zero-edge swimming pool.
About $5 million in groundwork has been done to the site, according to the new listing for the property.
Tomer Fridman of Compass was the listing agent in the March sale. Jonathan Nash and Stephen Resnick of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer. Nash and Resnick hold the new listing.
$23 million — Beverly Park
A European-inspired villa on Beverly Park Circle that was once home to home-run king Barry Bonds sold for $10 million less than the original asking price of $33 million.
The sale price is $1 million more than what Bonds got for the 17,100-square-foot home in 2014, and $3.5 million less than what it sold for three years ago — $26.5 million, records show.
Built in 1999, the sprawling two-story is visually impressive with its design palette of imported limestone, travertine floors, columns, crystal chandeliers and hand-painted murals. Among amenities are a gym, a wine cellar, a sauna and a steam room. A tiered home theater is complete with a snack bar.
The master suite lies on the second story and includes dual bathrooms, dual closets and balcony. In all, there are seven bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms.
Accompanying the villa on 1.85 acres of grounds are a two-story guesthouse, a sports court, a swimming pool and a pool house. A fountain-centered motor court sits off the gated entrance.
Tomer Fridman of Compass handled both ends of the deal.
$21.75 million — Malibu
A contemporary ranch-style home sited on a bluff above Point Dume sold for the asking price of $21.75 million.
The sale marks the third time in as many years that the property on Cliffside Drive has changed ownership. Records show the house sold in 2018 for $20 million and in 2017 for $16 million.
The minimalist-vibe house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and 2,273 square feet of living space on a single story. The open-concept floor plan includes a large common space made up of a living room with a fireplace, a dining area and a chef’s kitchen. Three bedrooms and three bathrooms fill out the floor plan.
Outside, a UV-blocking awning tops a patio area, which connects to a lookout lounge via a wood-plank walkway. A bocce ball court and separate office/bonus structure sit off the front of the home.
The seller, represented by Christopher Cortazzo and Keven Augunas of Coldwell Banker, was a corporate entity tied to designer Alexandra von Furstenberg, daughter of billionaire entrepreneur Robert Warren Miller. The buyer, also repped by Cortazzo, was an entity that lists Dictionary.com founder and Recargo Inc. chief executive Brian Kariger as manager.
$19.375 million — Brentwood
In leafy Mandeville Canyon, talent agent and Endeavor Talent Agency founding partner Ari Emanuel sold a home he owned in a trust for $380,000 more than the asking price of $18.995 million.
Designed by architect Marc Whipple, the blocky contemporary residence sits on more than half an acre with a half-circle swimming pool and a guest house. Features of the 8,000-square-foot home include walls of glass, gallery walls and an abundance of clerestories in all shapes and sizes.
A two-story living room, a formal dining room, a family room with a fireplace and a streamlined kitchen are among common areas. There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
Judy Feder of Hilton & Hyland was the listing agent. Elisabeth Halsted of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.
$16 million — Manhattan Beach
A massive estate made up of 2.5 lots sold for $16 million in a deal finalized off-market.
Found on 17th Street, about a block from the Strand and the ocean, the 11,917-square-foot Mediterranean-vibe house was designed by local architect Dave Watson.
No expense was spared in the construction of the home, which was completed in 2014. Among features of note are an indoor virtual golf simulator, a home theater, a gym and a wine cellar with a dry bar. A saltwater swimming pool — a rare feature in the tight-packed beach city — lies in the backyard.
In addition to two living rooms, the multi-level floor plan has a study/playroom, a chef’s kitchen, six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. An elevator services each level.
Edward Kaminsky of Strand Hill Christie’s International Real Estate and Jacelyn White of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty had the off-market listing. Lauren Forbes of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.