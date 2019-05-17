Top sales: April brings two Westside sales north of $33 million

An eyewear mogul’s spec house, an investor’s Brentwood estate and the polished pad of a late Vancouver businessman were among the most expensive homes sold in L.A. County during April. Here’s a closer look:
$34.65 million — Beverly Hills
Eyemart Express founder Doug Barnes and his wife, Molly, sold a contemporary mansion on Oxford Way to a limited liability company for about $20 million less than the original asking price of $55 million.
The multistory home, built on speculation in 2014, sits behind gates on about an acre of grounds. Some 14,200-plus square feet of living space includes seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and 11 fireplaces. The master suite alone measures about 3,200 square feet and features three fireplaces.
A game room/home theater has rows of recliner seating and custom uplighting. A wine wall sits behind floor-to-ceiling glass doors off the dining room area.
Outside, landscaped grounds hold a saltwater swimming pool, a cabana and lawn. At night, the outdoor space comes alive with a computerized waterfall and light show.
Ginger Glass of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent. Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty represented the buyer.
$33.5 million — Brentwood
Oaktree Capital Management co-Chairman Bruce Karsh sold a home on Oakmont Drive to a limited liability company for $8.5 million less than the asking price.
Set on about two acres of grounds, the gated estate centers on a pristine Georgian Regency-style home dating to 1940. Designed by architect James Dolena, the classic two-story features herringbone-patterned wood floors, Corinthian columns and a foyer entry with a sweeping staircase.
A total of six bedrooms and nine bathrooms lie within 8,617 square feet of living space, which was styled by former White House interior designer Michael Smith. In the open-plan kitchen, which adjoins the family room and garden-view breakfast nook, a massive roof lantern bathes the space in natural light.
The property also has an oval swimming pool, an art studio, staff quarters and a racquetball court.
Linda May of Hilton & Hyland was the listing agent. Fred Bernstein of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer.
$19.5 million — Brentwood
Stephen Waldbridge, a multifamily property developer and strategic advisor at Savills, sold a newly built home on Westridge Road for about $4 million less than the asking price.
The buyer was a trust tied to Viet D. Dinh, an attorney who served as assistant attorney general during the George W. Bush administration, and his wife, attorney Jennifer Ashworth Dinh.
Designed in the modern farmhouse style, the multilevel house combines reclaimed building materials with a host of modern comforts. Among features are a wine cellar, a gym, an elevator and a media room. There are nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in more than 16,200 square feet of polished interior.
Accompanying the main house is a swimming pool and spa, a cabana and a separate guesthouse. Views from the property, which sits on about an acre in the lower Mandeville Canyon area, take in surrounding treetops and the ocean.
Jennifer Pinckert and Kale Mendeleyev of Compass were the listing agents. Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyers.
$19.1 million — Malibu
Elizabeth Luster, a granddaughter of cosmetics king Max Factor, sold a home on Malibu Road for $400,000 less than the asking price.
Found within gated Malibu Colony Beach, the contemporary two-story is dressed head to toe in wood paneling that gives it a rustic feel.
Within about 3,850 square feet of living space is a center-island kitchen and dining area that overlooks a step-down living room with a fireplace. Including a guest suite, which sits above the garage, the home has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
Sliding glass doors open from the back to decking, a spa and a staircase leading to 30 feet of beachfront.
Santiago Arana of the Agency and Douglas Carroll of Pinnacle Estate Properties were the listing agents. Jordan Wright of Compass represented the buyer, a limited liability company.
$15.75 million — Hollywood Hills West
A Nevada-based limited liability company tied to the estate of late Vancouver businessman Sameh Magid sold a home on Nightingale Drive to a corporate entity connected to Charles Brumbaugh, the co-founder and principal of BLH Construction Co.
The closing price was about $7.25 million less than the asking price.
Found in the Bird Streets area, a neighborhood of streets named for birds, the contemporary-style house is entered through stone steps that lead past a reflecting pool.
Inside, the 8,000-square-foot floor plan has a monochromatic touch with gray and black hues punctuated by white ceilings, color-changing LED lighting and artistic chandeliers. Features include a subdued den with coffered ceilings and walls of bookshelves. A home theater is outfitted with tiered seating.
Fleetwood sliding doors open to grounds featuring an infinity-edge swimming pool, a spa and a chrome fireplace feature. The five-bedroom house sits on about an acre at the end of a cul-de-sac.
Jason Oppenheim of Oppenheim Group was the listing agent. Marisa Rokstad of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.